Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Women's Keirin results
Round 1
|Heat 3
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Difference (+)
|1
|MAS
|Fatehah Mustapa
|2
|AUS
|Kaarle McCulloch
|3
|NZ
|Emma Cumming
|0.161
|4
|WAL
|Rachel James
|0.220
|5
|CAN
|Amelia Walsh
|0.488
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Difference (+)
|1
|AUS
|Stephanie Morton
|2
|CAN
|Lauriane Genest
|0.107
|3
|WAL
|Eleanor Coster
|0.240
|4
|IND
|Deborah Deborah
|0.451
|5
|NZ
|Olivia Podmore
|0.783
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Difference (+)
|1
|NZ
|Natasha Hansen
|2
|NIR
|Robyn Stewart
|0.447
|3
|ENG
|Lauren Bate
|0.524
|4
|MAS
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan
|0.544
|5
|IND
|Aleena Reji
|5.732