Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Women's Keirin results

Round 1

Heat 3
RankCountryNameDifference (+)
1MASFatehah Mustapa
2AUSKaarle McCulloch
3NZEmma Cumming0.161
4WALRachel James0.220
5CANAmelia Walsh0.488
Heat 2
RankCountryNameDifference (+)
1AUSStephanie Morton
2CANLauriane Genest0.107
3WALEleanor Coster0.240
4INDDeborah Deborah0.451
5NZOlivia Podmore0.783
Heat 1
RankCountryNameDifference (+)
1NZNatasha Hansen
2NIRRobyn Stewart0.447
3ENGLauren Bate0.524
4MASFarina Shawati Mohd Adnan0.544
5INDAleena Reji5.732

