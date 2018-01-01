Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Men's points race results

Heat 2

RankCountryNamePoints
1ENGOliver Wood28
2NZRegan Gough28
3WALJoe Holt27
4AUSCameron Meyer25
5SCOJohn Archibald24
6SASteven Van Heerden23
7MASMuhammad Danie Al Hai. Edy Suhaidee20
8SANolan Hoffmann12
9NZCampbell Stewart9
10AUSKelland O'Brien8
11CANMichael Foley5
12NIRMarc Potts5
13NIRXeno Young3
14INDManjeet Singh0
JAMOshane WilliamsDNF

Heat 1

RankCountryNamePoints
1ENGEthan Hayter25
2WALSamuel Harrison25
3CANJay Lamoureux22
4NZTom Sexton12
5AUSLeigh Howard10
6SCOMark Stewart8
7ENGChristopher Latham8
8WALJon Mould7
9IOMMatthew Bostock7
10RSADavid Maree5
11SCOKyle Gordon3
12MASMuhamad Afiq Huznie Othman3
13NIRMark Downey2
14IOMMatthew Draper0
15CANDerek Gee0
MASMuhammad Nur Aiman RosliDNF

