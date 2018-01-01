Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Men's points race results
Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points
|1
|ENG
|Oliver Wood
|28
|2
|NZ
|Regan Gough
|28
|3
|WAL
|Joe Holt
|27
|4
|AUS
|Cameron Meyer
|25
|5
|SCO
|John Archibald
|24
|6
|SA
|Steven Van Heerden
|23
|7
|MAS
|Muhammad Danie Al Hai. Edy Suhaidee
|20
|8
|SA
|Nolan Hoffmann
|12
|9
|NZ
|Campbell Stewart
|9
|10
|AUS
|Kelland O'Brien
|8
|11
|CAN
|Michael Foley
|5
|12
|NIR
|Marc Potts
|5
|13
|NIR
|Xeno Young
|3
|14
|IND
|Manjeet Singh
|0
|JAM
|Oshane Williams
|DNF
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points
|1
|ENG
|Ethan Hayter
|25
|2
|WAL
|Samuel Harrison
|25
|3
|CAN
|Jay Lamoureux
|22
|4
|NZ
|Tom Sexton
|12
|5
|AUS
|Leigh Howard
|10
|6
|SCO
|Mark Stewart
|8
|7
|ENG
|Christopher Latham
|8
|8
|WAL
|Jon Mould
|7
|9
|IOM
|Matthew Bostock
|7
|10
|RSA
|David Maree
|5
|11
|SCO
|Kyle Gordon
|3
|12
|MAS
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman
|3
|13
|NIR
|Mark Downey
|2
|14
|IOM
|Matthew Draper
|0
|15
|CAN
|Derek Gee
|0
|MAS
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli
|DNF