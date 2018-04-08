Commonwealth Games: Boxer Kristina O'Hara clinches second N Ireland medal

Kristina O'Hara's medal came after Rhys McClenaghan's gold in gymnastics earlier on Sunday

Boxer Kristina O'Hara has clinched Northern Ireland's second medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Following gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal earlier on Sunday, O'Hara won her light-flyweight quarter-final to guarantee herself at least a bronze.

The 22-year-old Belfast woman edged a 3-2 split decision over Wales' Lynsey Holdaway in a close contest.

The Australian judge gave O'Hara all three rounds but the US judge felt Holdaway won every round.

Crucially for O'Hara, two of the other three judges gave her a 29-28 verdict as she progressed.

Eight other Northern Ireland fighters will also be involved in quarter-finals and Sean McComb will also attempt to reach the last eight of his division when he fights England's Luke McCormack later on Sunday.