'Awesome swim' - Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold
Scotland's Duncan Scott produces a stunning swim to win the 100m freestyle in 48.02 seconds, claiming his country's first gold in the pool at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
