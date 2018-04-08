BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Mark Stewart digs deep to win 40k points race
Scotland's Stewart digs deep to win 40k points race
Scotland's Mark Stewart digs deep to win the men's Commonwealth Games 40k points race, while England's Ethan Hayter clinches bronze in the Anna Meares Velodrome on the Gold Coast.
