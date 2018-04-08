BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia's Matt Glaetzer overcomes sprint shock to win 1,000m TT gold
Tears turn to cheers for home hero Glaetzer
Australia's track cycling hero Matt Glaetzer overcomes a shock defeat in the men's sprint to win the 1,000m time trial in a Commonwealth Games record time, as Scotland's Callum Skinner clinches bronze.
