BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Maria Tsaptsinos inspires England to team bronze
You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm
Watch England talisman Maria Tsaptsinos inspire them to table tennis team bronze as they beat hosts Australia 3-1 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
