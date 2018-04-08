BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Maria Tsaptsinos inspires England to team bronze

You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Watch England talisman Maria Tsaptsinos inspire them to table tennis team bronze as they beat hosts Australia 3-1 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.

Top Stories