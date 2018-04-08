BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Siobhan Marie O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m Individual Medley title

O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m IM title

English Siobhan Marie O'Connor defends her Commonwealth Games 200m individual medley title at the Optus Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m IM title

Video

Highlights: India comeback to beat England

Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit

Video

'I feel so good' - Wales' Barker celebrates gold

Video

Highlights: Wales lose 3-0 to Malaysia

Top Stories