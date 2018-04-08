Commonwealth Games: Mark Downey upset after crash ends his points race hopes

Mark Downey crashes out of the points race at the Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland cyclist Mark Downey was left upset after a crash ended his hopes of winning a medal in the points race at the Commonwealth Games.

Downey, who has won three World Cup events in his career, was in a prominent position in his qualifying round when he crashed out.

The Gold Coast judges ruled Downey's misfortune was a racing accident and did not grant him passage to the final.

"Apparently this is a racing incident. I think otherwise," said Downey, 21.

The Northern Irishman remounted his bike and finished the qualifying race but the judges did not grant him a reprieve.

On Twitter, Downey put up a number of video stills which showed the sequence of event which led to his crash.

"You tell me who's in the wrong? This manoeuvre cost me a ride in tonight's points race final here at the Commonwealth Games."

Downey went into the Games with high hopes of emulating his brother Sean who won a bronze medal at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

The Dromore man finished 12th in Saturday's scratch race although he will also compete in the road race later in the Games.

