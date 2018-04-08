Kristina O'Hara secures Northern Ireland's second medal at the Commonwealth Games as she earns a split-decision quarter-final win over Welsh woman Lynsey Holdaway.

The Belfast woman, 22, said she learned a lot from sparring with the Welsh fighter two weeks before the Games.

"It's a brilliant win for me. I won't be happy with a bronze. I need a gold," said O'Hara after edging a 3-2 victory.

Video is UK only.