Commonwealth Games: Sandy Ryan, Rosie Eccles & Kristina O'Hara guarantee boxing bronzes

Rosie Eccles
Wales' Rosie Eccles beat Tonga's Magan Maka to reach the 69kg semi-finals

England's Sandy Ryan, Wales' Rosie Eccles and Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara are all guaranteed boxing bronze medals after quarter-final victories.

Ryan beat India's Lovlina Borgohain in the 69kg category to setup a meeting with Canada's Marie-Jeanne Parent.

Eccles claimed victory over Tonga's Magan Maka at the same weight to secure a bout with Aussie Kaye Scott.

In the 45-48kg category O'Hara beat Wales' Lynsey Holdaway and will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in her semi.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage