Commonwealth Games: Sandy Ryan, Rosie Eccles & Kristina O'Hara guarantee boxing bronzes
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sandy Ryan, Wales' Rosie Eccles and Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara are all guaranteed boxing bronze medals after quarter-final victories.
Ryan beat India's Lovlina Borgohain in the 69kg category to setup a meeting with Canada's Marie-Jeanne Parent.
Eccles claimed victory over Tonga's Magan Maka at the same weight to secure a bout with Aussie Kaye Scott.
In the 45-48kg category O'Hara beat Wales' Lynsey Holdaway and will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in her semi.