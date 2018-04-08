BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting silver medallist throws tantrum while winner celebrates
Watch: Weightlifter throws tantrum while winner celebrates
Commonwealth Games
Watch Canada's silver medallist Boady Santavy throw a tantrum behind the scenes as ecstatic winner Steven Kari, of Papua New Guinea, celebrates gold in the men's 94kg weightlifting.
