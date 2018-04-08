BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Coach Luke Carson not surprised by Rhys McClenaghan's gold
Rhys McClenaghan's coach Luke Carson says he believed the youngster could surprise Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock to win the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games.
McClenaghan duly took the gold and former Commonwealth Games competitor Carson is already looking forward to his charge's challenge at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.