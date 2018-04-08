BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ferguson not happy with fifth place in 50m backstroke

Perfectionist Ferguson not happy with fifth place

Conor Ferguson laments an "awful finish" as he finishes fifth in the 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.

"I have a lot of things to work on although it's not all negative," said the 18-year-old who finished eighth in the 100m backstroke final on Saturday.

Ferguson's team-mates James Brown and Jamie Graham also give their reactions after reaching semi-finals in the 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

Video UK only.

