Commonwealth Games: Scotland and England reach semi-final play-offs

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland beat India 96-81 to maintain their 100% record in Pool B of the Commonwealth Games men's basketball and reach the semi-final play-offs.

They were joined by second-placed England, who overcame Cameroon 81-54.

England and Scotland will face the bottom two sides from Pool A - currently Canada and Nigeria - for a place in the semi-finals.

England women secured their first victory in Pool A by beating Mozambique 78-51 and are third in the table.