Commonwealth Games: Wales' Tesni Evans wins squash bronze beating Nicol David

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

British champion Tesni Evans won Wales' first Commonwealth Games squash medal in 20 years as she defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

Evans, 25, triumphed over two tight final games after David, Commonwealth champion in 2010 and 2014, had levelled the match at one game all.

It was Wales' first squash medal since Alex Gough's bronze in 1998.

Sarah-Jane Perry of England plays New Zealand's Joelle King in the final.

"I feel unbelievable and can't believe I won that match," said Evans.

"It was so tough after coming back from yesterday (losing a semi-final) but I am happy I put in a performance like that.

"This morning I was having so many doubts in my mind about how tired I was and I was just trying to block it out.

"This is the top of moment my career and I am very proud to represent Wales."