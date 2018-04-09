Commonwealth Games: Owen Boxall wins bronze in men's -105kg weightlifting

Boxall improved on his fourth place from Glasgow 2014 where he lifted a total of 331kg

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Owen Boxall won England's fifth weightlifting medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games with bronze in the men's -105kg on day five.

The 27-year-old looked to be heading out of the competition before lifting 152kg on his final snatch to sit tied for second place at the halfway stage.

Boxall clean and jerked 199kg to post 351kg and improve on fourth in Glasgow.

Samoa's Sanele Mao took gold with a total of 360kg to win his country's fourth ever Commonwealth gold.

India's Pardeep Singh took silver, as defending champion David Katoatau of Kiribati finished fifth after only managing 140kg in the snatch.

Wales' Jordan Sakkas came seventh, while Zachary Courtney of Scotland was forced to withdraw after the snatch.

England have enjoyed a successful five days on the Gold Coast with Emily Godley clinching gold with her final effort of in the women's -75kg on day four as Sarah Davies took silver in the -69kg category.

There were also silver medals for Zoe Smith in the women's -63kg and Davies' partner Jack Oliver in the men's -77kg on day four.