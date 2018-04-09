Commonwealth Games: Wales win bowls men's pairs to deny Scotland's Alex Marshall

Wales' Marc Wyatt produced the decisive bowl on the 18th end

Wales won a surprise gold medal in the bowls men's pairs to prevent Alex Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in a tense final.

A victory for Marshall, 51, would have seen him win a fifth gold, taking him past the Scottish record held by sprinter Allan Wells.

Marshall could still win gold in the men's fours later in the Games.

Former Australian bowler and BBC commentator Ian Schuback said the win was the "biggest in Welsh bowling history".

"They went into the final as underdogs and they have come out with the gold medal," he added.

Marshall and Foster have won seven Commonwealth golds between them and are regarded as the best pair in the world.

They led 5-1 in the fifth end but Wales fought back, at one point winning seven consecutive ends, to lead 11-10 going into the 18th and final end.

With his final bowl, skip Wyatt produced a perfect draw to nestle up on to the jack, which Marshall could not better with his last effort.