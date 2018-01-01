Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Decathlon results

100m

Heat 2
RankCountryNameTimePoints
1CANDamian Warner10.291025
2CANPierce Lepage10.62947
3AUSCedric Dubler10.69931
4ENGJohn Lane10.89885
5CANTaylor Stewart11.06847
6KENGilbert Koech11.38778
Heat 1
RankCountryNameTimePoints
1GRNLindon Victor10.70929
2AUSKyle Cranston11.16825
3GRNKurt Felix11.20817
4GHAAtsu Nyamadi11.27801
5WALCurtis Mathews11.39776
6WALBen Gregory11.60732

