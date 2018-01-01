Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Decathlon results
100m
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Points
|1
|CAN
|Damian Warner
|10.29
|1025
|2
|CAN
|Pierce Lepage
|10.62
|947
|3
|AUS
|Cedric Dubler
|10.69
|931
|4
|ENG
|John Lane
|10.89
|885
|5
|CAN
|Taylor Stewart
|11.06
|847
|6
|KEN
|Gilbert Koech
|11.38
|778
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Points
|1
|GRN
|Lindon Victor
|10.70
|929
|2
|AUS
|Kyle Cranston
|11.16
|825
|3
|GRN
|Kurt Felix
|11.20
|817
|4
|GHA
|Atsu Nyamadi
|11.27
|801
|5
|WAL
|Curtis Mathews
|11.39
|776
|6
|WAL
|Ben Gregory
|11.60
|732