Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Para 1500m (T54)

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJake Lappin3:11.72Q
2ENGDillon Labrooy3:12.07Q
3CANTristan Smyth3:12.20Q
4AUSSam Rizzo3:12.91
5GHANkegbe Botsyo3:25.55
Heat 2
RankCountryName
1ENGRichard Chiassaro3:05.76Q
2AUSKurt Fearnley3:06.72Q
3ENGNathan Maguire3:07.95Q
4CANAlexandre Dupont3:07.30
5NIRJack Agnew3:13.78
6GHAFelix Acheampong3:30.66

