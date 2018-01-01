Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle S7 results

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMatthew Levy28.60
2SAChristian Sadie29.65
3SGPWei Soong Toh29.83
4CANJean-Michel Lavalliere30.14
5AUSRohan Bright30.71
6AUSMatthew Haanappel30.75

Heat

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMatthew Levy28.68 
2SAChristian Sadie29.54 
3SGPWei Soong Toh30.35 
4CANJean-Michel Lavalliere30.37 
5AUSRohan Bright30.86 
6AUSMatthew Haanappel30.92 

