Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle S7 results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Matthew Levy
|28.60
|2
|SA
|Christian Sadie
|29.65
|3
|SGP
|Wei Soong Toh
|29.83
|4
|CAN
|Jean-Michel Lavalliere
|30.14
|5
|AUS
|Rohan Bright
|30.71
|6
|AUS
|Matthew Haanappel
|30.75
Heat
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Matthew Levy
|28.68
|2
|SA
|Christian Sadie
|29.54
|3
|SGP
|Wei Soong Toh
|30.35
|4
|CAN
|Jean-Michel Lavalliere
|30.37
|5
|AUS
|Rohan Bright
|30.86
|6
|AUS
|Matthew Haanappel
|30.92