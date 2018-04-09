BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Christopher Remkes wins gold despite Courtney Tulloch brilliance

Australia's Remkes wins gold despite Tulloch brilliance

Australia's Christopher Remkes wins gold in the men's vault by completing two brilliant vaults and finishing with the highest average score.

England's Courtney Tulloch performed a superb vault to earn the highest individual score of the competition but had to settle for silver, while compatriot Dom Cunningham completed an excellent triple twist to clinch bronze.

