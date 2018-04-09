Commonwealth Games: Scotland add a silver and bronze on day five

Alex Marshall and Paul Foster were beaten in the final as they defended their pairs title

Alex Marshall was denied the accolade of becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete after Wales won the bowls men's pairs.

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in the final.

Marshall, 51, could still make it five gold medals should he be successful in the men's fours.

Elsewhere, Scotland took their medal haul to 25 with Frank Baines clinching bronze in the gymnastic parallel bars.

Baines - who won his second medal of the games - was also just edged into fourth place in the horizontal bar final, while team-mate Hamish Carter also missed out on a medal, finishing eighth.

In the swimming pool there was not much luck for the Scots in the finals.

Camilla Hattersley was fifth in the women's 800m freestyle, while Craig McNally and Euan Inglis finished seventh in the men's 200m backstroke and men's 50m breaststroke, respectively.

Toni Shaw finished seventh in the SB9 100m breaststroke final, the 14-year-old managing a personal best of 1:27:99, while Sean Campsie was eighth in the men's 100m butterfly final.

In shooting, Seonaid McIntosh, who sat in third for the first three rounds, finished fifth in the women's 10m air rifle final.

Older sister Jen, Team Scotland's most decorated female athlete, missed out on a place in the final altogether, coming ninth with only the top eight going through.

As the athletics got under way at the Carrara Stadium, both Stephanie Twell and Eilish McColgan reached the final of the women's 1500m.

Beth Potter created history as she became the first Scottish athlete to compete in two sports at the Games, finishing 18th in the 10,000m after competing in the triathlon and team triathlon events.

Zoey Clark is safely through to the semi-finals of the women's 400m, finishing second in her heat.

Scotland's two high jump competitors both came safely through qualifying with David Smith and Allan Smith reaching Wednesday's final.

Scotland beat Ghana 5-0 in the women's pool B match in the hockey, but in netball the Scots side lost heavily to New Zealand 60-29.

Both Reece McFadden, 52kg, and Nathaniel Collins, 60kg, progressed to the quarter-finals in their respective boxing classes.

But Sean Lazzeri lost out by the thinnest of margins to Australia's Clay Waterman on a split decision.