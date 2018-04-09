Commonwealth Games: Alice Kinsella wins beam gold as team-mate Kelly Simm takes bronze

Alice Kinsella won her third medal of the Gold Coast Games with gold on the beam

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

English gymnast Alice Kinsella won her first Commonwealth Games title with beam gold as team-mate Kelly Simm took bronze.

It marks 17-year-old Kinsella's third medal of the Games on Australia's Gold Coast following women's team silver and all-around bronze.

In the men's parallel bars, England's Nile Wilson won silver with Scotland's Frank Baines clinching bronze.

England's Courtney Tulloch won vault silver ahead of James Hall in bronze.

Kinsella scored 13.700 to take top spot on the beam with Simm, 22, only missing out on silver by 0.033 points - edged out by the final competitor, Australia's Georgia-Rose Brown.

Wilson's silver marked the 22-year-old's fourth medal of the Games, having won all-around and men's team gold as well as rings silver behind Tulloch, also 22.

England's Hall finished second behind Wilson in Saturday's all-around final.