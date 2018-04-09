BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jubilant scenes as Nigeria celebrate win over England

Jubilant scenes as Nigeria celebrate win over England

Bode Abiodu celebrates in emphatic fashion with his teammates after he defeated England's Samuel Walker as Nigeria reach the men's team final with a 3-2 victory.

