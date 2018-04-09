Commonwealth Games: McGivern clinches place in quarter-finals

James McGivern floored Emmanuel Ngoma in the second round at the Oxenford Studios

James McGivern has become the latest boxer from Northern Ireland to qualify for a quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 20-year-old from Belfast stopped Emmanuel Ngoma from Zambia in the second round of their lightweight contest in the Gold Coast on Monday.

McGivern will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal if he wins his next fight against Jean John Colin from Mauritius.

Nine other Northern Ireland fighters are in the quarter-finals.

Ulster champion McGivern, from the St George's club in the markets area of Belfast, won the gold medal at 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

Northern Ireland are already sure of one boxing medal at the Games as Kristina O'Hara won her light-flyweight quarter-final on Sunday to guarantee at least a bronze.

Ben Reynolds missed out on a place in the 110m hurdles semi-finals

Meanwhile in shooting, Ballymoney's Gareth McAuley has qualified for the men's skeet final.

The 25 year-old shot 119 out of a possible 125 targets to make the top six and the final takes place later on Monday.

David Calvert and Jack Alexander lie in fifth place after the first day of competition in the full bore rifle pairs.

The event continues on Tuesday with 67-year-old Calvert chasing a fifth Games gold.

On the athletics track, Ben Reynolds was fourth in his heat of the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.70 seconds which was not good enough for a place in the semi-finals.

Jack Agnew finished fifth in his heat of the T54 1500m (3:13.74) and has made Tuesday's final as a fastest loser.