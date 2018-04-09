Commonwealth Games: Ben Llewellin wins skeet silver for Wales
Ben Llewellin has won skeet silver for Wales at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The 23-year-old was beaten to gold by Cypriot Georgios Achilleos, who scored a Games record 57 target hits to Llewellin's 57.
The Welshman's efforts came after compatriots Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon won bowls pairs gold and Tesni Evans won squash bronze.
Joel Makin lost his battle for squash bronze with Malaysian Nafiizwan Adnan.
However, there was a blow for Team Wales as former 400m hurdles world champion Dai Greene was forced to withdraw because of injury.
More to follow.