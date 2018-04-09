Commonwealth Games: Wales' Jazz Carlin beaten in 800m freestyle final

From the section

Ariarne Titmus won the gold medal while compatriots Jessica Ashwood and Kiah Melverton made it an all-Australia podium

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales' Jazz Carlin surrendered her 800m freestyle Commonwealth Games title as Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus clinched the gold medal.

Double-Olympic silver medal winner Carlin, 27, finished sixth in the final as 17-year-old Titmus clocked a time of eight minutes and 20.02 seconds.

Jessica Ashwood won silver and Kiah Melverton the bronze as Australia took all three places on the podium.

England's Holly Hibbott finished fourth as Melverton pipped her to the bronze.

Carlin won gold at Glasgow 2014 when she became the first Welsh swimmer in 40 years to win a Commonwealth medal.

However, she had no answer to Titmus as she finished 17 seconds behind the swimmer 10 years her junior.

Carlin, who carried the flag for Wales at the opening ceremony, has recently started competing in open water swimming.