Commonwealth Games: James Willstrop wins gold, Sarah-Jane Perry takes silver

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's James Willstrop won men's squash singles gold at the Commonwealth Games by beating New Zealand's Paul Coll 11-9 11-4 11-6 in the final.

Willstrop had lost the two previous Commonwealth finals to fellow Englishman Nick Matthew.

Earlier, England's Sarah-Jane Perry took silver as New Zealand's Joelle King won a thrilling women's final.

Perry came from 2-0 down to force a decider but King eventually triumphed 16-14 11-8 6-11 11-13 11-8.

