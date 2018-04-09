Commonwealth Games: Nile Wilson & Alice Kinsella win golds, Wales in bowls upset

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wales beat Scotland to win lawn bowls gold

Wales pulled off a bowls upset by beating Scotland in the men's pairs final while English gymnasts Alice Kinsella and Nile Wilson both won gold on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

The home nations won nine gymnastics medals, with team-mate Kelly Simm adding bronze to Kinsella's gold in the women's beam event.

Wilson won his third gold of the Games on the men's horizontal bar as team-mate James Hall took the bronze.

Wilson also won silver on the parallel bars, with Scotland's Frank Baines taking bronze while England's Courtney Tulloch won men's vault silver ahead of team-mate Dominick Cunningham in bronze. Wales also claimed a gymnastics medal with Latalia Bevan winning a women's floor silver.

Wales' Ben Llewellin just missed out on a gold in the men's skeet shooting final, with Gareth McAuley taking bronze to give Northern Ireland their third medal on the Gold Coast.

Tesni Evans won the bronze-medal match in the women' singles to give Wales their first Commonwealth squash medal in 20 years.

English weightlifters Owen Boxall (men's -105kg) and Emily Campbell (women's +90kg) both finished third and there were two more bronze medals for England in the badminton mixed team and table tennis men's team events.

The men's and women's 100m finals take place later on the second day of athletics but English medal hope Adam Gemili has been forced to withdraw from the men's race.

Welsh 400m hurdler Dai Greene, the 2010 Commonwealth champion, has also been ruled out through injury.

Teen Kinsella clinches first title

Kinsella won her third medal of the Games following women's team silver and all-around bronze, but success on the beam gave the 17-year-old her first Commonwealth title.

Kinsella scored 13.700 with team-mate Simm, 22, only missing out on silver by 0.033 points - edged out by the final competitor, Australia's Georgia-Rose Brown.

Tulloch's silver on the vault was his third medal after the 22-year-old won gold in the men's team and rings events.

Wilson, also 22, claimed silver on the men's parallel bars before winning the horizontal bar event, with a third gold making it five medals during the Games for Wilson.

England finished the artistic gymnastics competition top of the medal table with 16, including six golds.

Welsh underdogs deny 'Tattie'

In the bowls, Wales won a surprise gold in the men's pairs final to prevent Alex 'Tattie' Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in a tense final.

A victory for Marshall would have given him a fifth gold, taking him past the Scottish record held by sprinter Allan Wells and Para-cyclist Neil Fachie.

Marshall, 51, could still win gold in the men's fours later in the Games.

Salmon said: "It is the best thing in the world. Marc has lost in the last two semi-finals, so for him it's an amazing achievement."

Llewellin, 23, had to settle for silver in the men's skeet, despite hitting 56 of his 60 targets.

Cypriot Georgios Achilleos won gold with a Games record of 57 while McAuley, 25, took bronze by hitting 45 out of his 50 targets.

Evans claimed squash bronze after winning 3-1 against Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David, who was also Commonwealth champion in 2010 and 2014.

It was Wales' first squash medal since Alex Gough's bronze in 1998, and Joel Makin was unable to add another as he lost 3-2 to Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan in the men's bronze-medal match.

England beat Singapore 3-0 to win badminton's mixed team event, with Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith getting them off to a winning start in the mixed doubles.

European champion Rajiv Ouseph saved four match points as the Englishman edged past Loh Kean Yew 20-22 21-15 25-23, before Olympic bronze medallists Ellis and Chris Langridge wrapped up the win in the men's doubles.

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, 40, led the women's +90kg event after the snatch discipline but the New Zealander had to withdraw before the clean and jerk with an elbow injury.

That allowed Samoa's Feagaiga Stowers, 17, to win gold ahead of Nauru's Charisma Amoe-Tarrant while England's Campbell, 23, took the bronze.

Boxall, 27, looked to be heading out of the men's -105kg before lifting 152kg on his final snatch to sit tied for second. He then clean and jerked 199kg to post a total of 351kg and improve on fourth in Glasgow.

