Commonwealth Games: Wales' Ben Llewellin claims skeet shooting silver medal

From the section

The father of Ben Llewellin, left, was British rally driving champion in 1989 and 1990

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wales' Ben Llewellin just missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal to Cypriot Georgios Achilleos in the men's skeet shooting.

Llewellin, whose father David is a former British rally champion, hit 56 of his 60 targets to clinch silver.

The 23-year-old's performance prompted Achilleos to produce a Games record total of 57 to take gold.

Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley, 25, took bronze by hitting 45 out of his 50 targets on the Gold Coast.