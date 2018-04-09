Commonwealth Games: England win table tennis team bronze

From the section

Paul Drinkhall won Commonwealth gold in the mixed doubles at Glasgow 2014

England won Commonwealth bronze in the men's team table tennis with a 3-0 victory over Singapore.

After the disappointment of a narrow defeat by Nigeria in the semi-finals, England brushed aside Singapore.

Paul Drinkhall did not drop a game as he breezed past Gao Ning in the opening singles match before Liam Pitchford beat Ethan Poh in four games.

Drinkhall and David McBeath then won a thrilling five-game doubles match against Poh and Pang Xue Joie.