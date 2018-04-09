Commonwealth Games: England win table tennis team bronze

Paul Drinkhall
Paul Drinkhall won Commonwealth gold in the mixed doubles at Glasgow 2014

England won Commonwealth bronze in the men's team table tennis with a 3-0 victory over Singapore.

After the disappointment of a narrow defeat by Nigeria in the semi-finals, England brushed aside Singapore.

Paul Drinkhall did not drop a game as he breezed past Gao Ning in the opening singles match before Liam Pitchford beat Ethan Poh in four games.

Drinkhall and David McBeath then won a thrilling five-game doubles match against Poh and Pang Xue Joie.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jubilant scenes as Nigeria beat England

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage