Commonwealth Games: England win table tennis team bronze
England won Commonwealth bronze in the men's team table tennis with a 3-0 victory over Singapore.
After the disappointment of a narrow defeat by Nigeria in the semi-finals, England brushed aside Singapore.
Paul Drinkhall did not drop a game as he breezed past Gao Ning in the opening singles match before Liam Pitchford beat Ethan Poh in four games.
Drinkhall and David McBeath then won a thrilling five-game doubles match against Poh and Pang Xue Joie.