BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Alice Kinsella takes gold and Kelly Simm bronze for England in the beam final.
England take first and third in the individual beam final at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Alice Kinsella took the gold with a score of 13.700 and Kelly Simm got bronze with 13.033.
