BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Cyprus' Marios Georgiou wins gold parallel bars gold, beating Nile Wilson

Cyprus' Georgiou pips Wilson to parallel bars gold

Despite England's Nile Wilson and Cyprus' Marios Georgiou scoring the same overall mark on the parallel bars, a higher execution mark for the Cypriot won him the gold. Scotland's Frank Baines took bronze.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Gold and bronze for England on beam

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Video

Video

Video

Video

Video

