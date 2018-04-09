BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Hollie Arnold clinches gold and sets a new world record in F46 javelin

Arnold clinches gold and sets new world record in F46 javelin

Wales' Hollie Arnold sets a new world record on her final throw to clinch victory in the F46 javelin at the Commonwealth Games.

