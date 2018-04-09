Commonwealth Games: Michelle-Lee Ahye wins 100m, Asha Philip fourth

Michelle-Lee Ahye (right) finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 World Championships

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women's 100m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with England's Asha Philip fourth.

Ahye clocked 11.14 seconds while Jamaica's Christania Williams (11.21) and Gayon Evans (11.21) took silver and bronze respectively.

Philip got out of the blocks well but was reeled in and finished in 11.28.

Ahye, 26, had previously finished sixth at Rio 2016 and London 2017 and this is her first global championship title.

It was also Trinidad and Tobago's first gold of the Games.

British record holder Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson have both opted to skip the shorter distance and focus on the 200m.

Philip is a previous world youth champion over 100m, but her senior world and Olympic medals have come as part of Great Britain's 4x100m relay team.

After clocking 11.21 in her semi-final and finishing just off the podium four years ago, the 27-year-old was frustrated by a missed opportunity.

"I came fourth in Glasgow, fourth in Australia, it seems to be my favourite number," she told BBC Sport

"I'm better than this. That's just shocking to be honest, I should have done better than that."