BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Yohan Blake & Adam Peaty in day five highlights

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Watch the best of the action from day five at the Commonwealth Games, including shocks for Yohan Blake and Adam Peaty and three gold medals for Wales.

READ MORE: Day 5 round-up

Available to UK users only

Favourites stunned, squash drama & throw of a lifetime

READ MORE: Scott & McClenaghan strike gold - round-up.

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories