BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Yohan Blake & Adam Peaty in day five highlights
Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch the best of the action from day five at the Commonwealth Games, including shocks for Yohan Blake and Adam Peaty and three gold medals for Wales.
READ MORE: Day 5 round-up
Available to UK users only
Favourites stunned, squash drama & throw of a lifetime
READ MORE: Scott & McClenaghan strike gold - round-up.
Available to UK users only.