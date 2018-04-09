BBC Sport - Commwealth Games: Alys Thomas gets first gold in the pool for Wales and games record in the 200m butterfly
On her way to Wales' first pool gold, Alys Thomas clocked a new games record of 2.05.45. Laura Taylor of Australia takes silver and team-mate Emma McKeon wins bronze.
