Wales' Hollie Arnold says she needed "something special" to win the hF46 para-javelin gold at the Commonwealth Games.
New Zealand rival Holly Anderson took Arnold's world record as she claimed the lead.
But Arnold reclaimed it with a fresh global mark to take the Gold Coast crown with her final throw and bring Wales' gold medal tally for the Games to five.