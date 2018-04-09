BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I needed something special' - gold winner Hollie Arnold

'I needed something special' - gold winner Arnold

Wales' Hollie Arnold says she needed "something special" to win the hF46 para-javelin gold at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand rival Holly Anderson took Arnold's world record as she claimed the lead.

But Arnold reclaimed it with a fresh global mark to take the Gold Coast crown with her final throw and bring Wales' gold medal tally for the Games to five.

