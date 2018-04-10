BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Kyle Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final

Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final

England's Kyle Langford secures his place in the men's 800m final after finishing second in his heat, qualifying fourth fastest with a time of 1:45.61.

