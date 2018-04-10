BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dina Asher-Smith shines in 200m heats but insists she must go faster to reach final
Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals
A relaxed Dina Asher-Smith eases into the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat but insists afterwards that she needs to be quicker in Wednesday's semi-finals to reach the Commonwealth Games final.
