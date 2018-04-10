BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dina Asher-Smith shines in 200m heats but insists she must go faster to reach final

Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals

A relaxed Dina Asher-Smith eases into the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat but insists afterwards that she needs to be quicker in Wednesday's semi-finals to reach the Commonwealth Games final.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories