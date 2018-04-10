Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m prone gold

From the section

David Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold in Melbourne in 2006

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales' David Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold with a Games record score, as England's Kenneth Parr and Scotland's Neil Stirton completed the medals.

Phelps, the 2006 champion, triumphed with a total score of 248.8 to defeat Stirton in the final elimination round.

England's Parr matched his Glasgow 2014 bronze.

Earlier, David Luckman and Parag Patel won Queen's prize gold for England, as Wales and Scotland completed another Home Nations clean-sweep.