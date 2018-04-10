BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Eilidh Doyle 'sparkles' on route to final

Doyle 'sparkles' en route to 400m hurdles final

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle wins the first heat of the women's 400m hurdles in a time of 54.80 seconds to guarantee her place in the final.

Sparkle McKnight of Trinidad and Tobago takes second place with Canada's Sage Watson the third athlete into the final from the opening heat.

WATCH MORE: Blake misses out on 100m gold after 'running like a kid'

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Doyle 'sparkles' en route to 400m hurdles final

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories