BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Ali Jawad wins powerlifting bronze

'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style

England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the men's powerlighting lightweight division and treats us to an early contender for celebration of the games.

Nigeria won gold and silver, to continue their dominance of the sport, as Roland Ezuruike beat his team-mate and defending champion Paul Kehinde to the title.

WATCH MORE:Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories