Commonwealth Games: Road - Men's Individual Time Trial
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Difference
|1
|AUS
|Cameron Meyer
|48:13.04
|2
|ENG
|Harry Tanfield
|48:43.30
|+30.26
|3
|NZ
|Hamish Bond
|48:45.45
|+32.41
|4
|AUS
|Callum Scotson
|49:35.65
|+1:22.61
|5
|NZ
|James Oram
|49:40.72
|+1:27.68
|6
|GGY
|James Mclaughlin
|49:54.12
|+1:41.08
|7
|NI
|Marcus Christie
|50:42.29
|+2:29.25
|8
|ENG
|Charlie Tanfield
|50:42.83
|+2:29.79
|9
|ENG
|Ian Bibby
|50:43.88
|+2:30.84
|10
|SA
|Brendon Davids
|51:44.00
|+3:30.96
|11
|SCO
|John Archibald
|52:01.35
|+3:48.31
|12
|GGY
|Sebastian Tremlett
|52:10.73
|+3:57.69
|13
|RWA
|Joseph Areruya
|52:24.16
|+4:11.12
|14
|CAN
|Jay Lamoureux
|52:46.99
|+4:33.95
|15
|WAL
|Peter Kibble
|52:55.24
|+4:42.20
|16
|SCO
|Mark Stewart
|52:55.32
|+4:42.28
|17
|GGY
|Jack English
|53:07.65
|+4:54.61
|18
|CAN
|Derek Gee
|53:11.86
|+4:58.82
|19
|NAM
|Dirk Coetzee
|53:16.85
|+5:03.81
|20
|CYP
|Andreas Miltiadis
|53:16.94
|+5:03.90
|21
|IOM
|Jake Kelly
|53:23.94
|+5:10.90
|22
|IOM
|Samuel Brand
|53:45.77
|+5:32.73
|23
|JEY
|Jack Rebours
|53:45.80
|+5:32.76
|24
|RWA
|Valens Ndayisenga
|54:06.50
|+5:53.46
|25
|NI
|Xeno Young
|54:07.66
|+5:54.62
|26
|JEY
|Daniel Halksworth
|54:12.48
|+5:59.44
|27
|SCO
|Kyle Gordon
|54:33.77
|+6:20.73
|28
|KEN
|David Kinja
|54:35.62
|+6:22.58
|29
|MRI
|Christopher Rougier-Lagane
|55:05.59
|+6:52.55
|30
|MRI
|Alexandre Mayer
|55:08.45
|+6:55.41
|31
|GIB
|Derek Barbara
|55:16.02
|+7:02.98
|32
|UGA
|Charles Kagimu
|55:38.87
|+7:25.83
|33
|IOM
|Nathan Draper
|56:07.68
|+7:54.64
|34
|AIA
|Hasani Hennis
|56:11.05
|+7:58.01
|35
|GHA
|Anthony Boakye Dankwah
|56:36.75
|+8:23.71
|36
|GHA
|Abdul Abdul Mumin
|56:40.44
|+8:27.40
|37
|NAM
|Martin Freyer
|58:12.22
|+9:59.18
|38
|MRI
|Gregory Rougier-Lagane
|58:13.65
|+10:00.61
|39
|SRI
|Avishka Mawathage
|58:48.27
|+10:35.23
|40
|BIZ
|Giovanni Lovell
|59:00.23
|+10:47.19
|41
|BIZ
|Oscar Quiroz
|59:02.25
|+10:49.21
|42
|ANT
|Jyme Bridges
|59:08.46
|+10:55.42
|43
|CAN
|Adam Jamieson
|59:40.95
|+11:27.91
|44
|SEY
|Christopher Gerry
|59:55.44
|+11:42.40
|45
|SRI
|Chamika Kumara
|1:00:48.02
|+12:34.98
|46
|ANT
|Jeffery Kelsick
|1:01:10.11
|+12:57.07
|47
|GIB
|Julian Bellido
|1:01:46.77
|+13:33.73
|48
|BIZ
|Edgar Arana
|1:01:56.09
|+13:43.05
|49
|DMA
|Bram Sanderson
|1:02:47.28
|+14:34.24
|50
|AIA
|Sherwin Osborne
|1:04:13.06
|+16:00.02
|51
|SLE
|Ali Kamara
|1:09:14.94
|+21:01.90
|52
|BAH
|Anthony Colebrook
|1:10:59.85
|+22:46.81
|53
|SEY
|Jeff Esparon
|1:11:15.25
|+23:02.21
|SLE
|Mahmoud Keita
|DNF
|SA
|Nicholas Dlamini
|DNS
|GIB
|Joseph Sheriff
|DNS