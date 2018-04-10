BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold with a Games record score, as Scotland's Neil Stirton takes silver and Kenneth Parr picks up bronze for England.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories