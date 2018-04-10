BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales
Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales
Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold with a Games record score, as Scotland's Neil Stirton takes silver and Kenneth Parr picks up bronze for England.
