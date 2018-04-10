BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England battle back from 2-0 down to beat Wales 3-2

Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

Three goals from Sam Ward saw England battle back from 2-0 down to give them a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Wales. England face India on Wednesday but are already guaranteed a place in the semi finals.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.

Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

