Commonwealth Games: Scotland win silver & bronze medals in the shooting

Neil Stirton (left) celebrates his silver medal in the 50m rifle prone

Scotland's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games has risen to 27 after success in shooting events.

Aberdeen's Neil Stirton won the fourth Games medal of his career, securing a silver medal in the 50m rifle prone.

Earlier in the day, Ian Shaw and Sandy Walker clinched bronze in the Queen's prize fullbore rifle pairs.

Team Scotland are now just two medals away from equalling their best ever count at an overseas Games, which was achieved in Melbourne 12 years ago.

Wales' David Phelps took the 50m rifle prone title, while David Luckman and Parag Patel won Queen's prize gold for England.

Cyclist Katie Archibald just missed out on a medal in the women's time trial, finishing fourth. Archibald, who won individual pursuit gold on day two, was also fourth in the scratch race.

Meanwhile Neah Evans, who won a silver and bronze in the velodrome, finished in eighth place.

"It wasn't as fun as I thought it would be," said Archibald. "My big target was my first event, so I'm happy."

In the men's event, John Archibald suffered an early crash and was treated for heat exhaustion at the finish line after coming in 11th, ahead of team-mates Mark Stewart (16th) and Kyle Gordon (27th).

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale in the women's netball

There was heartbreak for Scotland in the netball, where they lost by one point to Malawi and now lie second bottom of their group after four games.

Bethan Goodwin missed the final penalty of the match to draw her side level, with Scotland going down 51-50.

In boxing, there were quarter-final defeats for Scott Forrest, 91kg, Aqeel Ahmed, 46-49kg, and Vikki Glover, 57kg.

And England defeated Scotland 21-14 21-17 in the men's beach volleyball quarter-finals.