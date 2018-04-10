BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
Scotland's Bethan Goodwin misses a chance to draw her side level after failing to convert the final penalty of the match as Malawi take a hard-fought 51-50 win in the netball.
