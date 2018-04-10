Commonwealth Games: Jersey's Dan Halksworth makes history after third sport at third games

Dan Halksworth was Jersey's flag bearer at the opening ceremony

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Jersey's Dan Halksworth has made Commonwealth Games history as the first person to compete in three different sports at three different events.

The 32-year-old finished 26th in cycling's individual time trial, just under six minutes behind gold medallist Cameron Meyer for hosts Australia.

He previously competed in swimming in 2006 and the triathlon in 2014.

"I've achieved it, so I'm happy. I just kind of tried to block it out of my mind and focus on the race," he said.

The hot conditions hampered the island riders, with fellow Jerseyman Jack Rebours finishing three places and 26 seconds ahead of Halksworth.

"It was really hard. I've had goals all training camp out here of what power I really wanted to hold," Halksworth told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But that heat is just a killer and it's so hard to be able to do what I can do in Jersey."

And despite intimating that he would retire from top-level competitive sport after Gold Coast 2018, he may now carry on with the aim of taking part in Birmingham in 2020:

"I definitely perform better in cooler weather, so I feel like I might have to not retire and come back in four years when it's a bit colder in Birmingham," he added.

"It was an OK day, just couldn't hold what I wanted to hold, but I got to the end of the line in one piece."

In the women's time trial, multiple Island Games gold medalist Kim Ashton finished 15th, three places ahead of fellow islander Helen Ralston.

From Ironman to record-breaker

Since the start of the Commonwealth Games in 1930 - then the British Empire Games - a number of people have competed in two different sports.

Some, like Halksworth, have done triathlon, combined with one of the event's individual disciplines - cycling, swimming or running.

Others have taken part in sports with similar skill sets, such as weightlifting and shot put, or 100m and rugby sevens, but nobody has ever done three.

The closest was in Delhi 2010 when Ghanaian Christopher Symonds was due to compete in the 50m and 100m freestyle swimming, as well as the cycling time trial, having previously finished 26th in the triathlon at Melbourne in 2006.

But he did not start either of his swimming events, so while he has been selected for three sports, he has not participated in all of them.